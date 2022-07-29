⏲️ 60 Seconds of Gratitude for a Limitless Morning

A new Coach.me habit inspired by UJ Ramdas which takes advantage of the "primacy effect" to start your day off Limitlessly! The 45-60 second process:1. Acknowledge gratitude for something outside of you. Enjoy that feeling, feel the gratitude in your body.

2. What can I do to make today great?

3. What kind of person do I want to be today?





Add habit 📱 60 Seconds of Gratitude

https://www.coach.me/plans/225381-60-seconds-of-gratitude

Listen 🎙️ UJ Ramdas & Dave Asprey Interview

https://daveasprey.com/80-be-more-successful-with-gratitude-and-uj-ramdas-podcast/