⏲️ 60 Seconds of Gratitude for a Limitless Morning

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A new Coach.me habit inspired by UJ Ramdas which takes advantage of the "primacy effect" to start your day off Limitlessly! The 45-60 second process:1. Acknowledge gratitude for something outside of you. Enjoy that feeling, feel the gratitude in your body.
2. What can I do to make today great?
3. What kind of person do I want to be today?
Add habit 📱 60 Seconds of Gratitude
https://www.coach.me/plans/225381-60-seconds-of-gratitude
Listen 🎙️ UJ Ramdas & Dave Asprey Interview
https://daveasprey.com/80-be-more-successful-with-gratitude-and-uj-ramdas-podcast/