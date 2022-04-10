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UNDER GRACE
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51 views • April 10, 2022
To be under grace is to be under the power of God to keep the law of God; to not be under law does not mean to no longer be obligated to keep the law, but to be under the condemnation of the law as a transgressor of the law of God.
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