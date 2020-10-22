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Cyberfrog Warts and All Versus the Gas from the Past
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5 views • October 22, 2020
Powderpuff the gaseous force ghost travels through time and reality to help save the world from the greatest problem gripping our world in modern times. He’s going to save the world from bad sequels and remakes. From Ghostbusters to Star Wars, Powderpuff is determined to bring horrible storytelling to a stop, and to aid him in his quest, he has sought the help of one of Humanity’s greatest defenders: Cyberfrog.
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Video, sound effects, and music from Storyblocks.com.
Merchandise by Spreadshirt.com.
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