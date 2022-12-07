Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pearl Harbor - unprovoked? Jeannette Rankin's 1942 address to Congress | www.kla.tv/24318
99 views
channel image
Kla.TV - English
Published Yesterday |

Today is the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941, which caused America's entry into World War 2. On December 8th, 1942, exactly one year after president Roosevelt stood before Congress and demanded a vote for war, Jeanette Rankin, the only member of Congress to vote against America's entry into that war, penned an address to Congress, entitled, “Some Questions about Pearl Harbor”. In the speech, she asks whether or not the attack by the Japanese was 'unprovoked', as FDR put it. Listen to her speech and decide for yourself!

👉 https://kla.tv/24318


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


https://fee.org/articles/woodrow-wilson-made-the-world-unsafe-for-democracy/

http://www.roosevelthouse.hunter.cuny.edu/seehowtheyran/portfolios/1940-fdrs-third-presidential-campaign-fdr-a-third-term/

https://constitutioncenter.org/blog/on-this-day-jeanette-rankins-history-making-moment

https://cdm16694.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p15085coll2/id/6646

Keywords
warpearl harborquestionsanniversaryprovoked

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket