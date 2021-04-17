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52. Chlorine Dioxide use in Bolivia: How a country conquered covid-19 BEFORE the vaccine came
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2199 views • April 17, 2021
This is short video outlining how bolivia is winning the battle with covid-19...and any other virus strain that may come up. Whether you are pro or anti vaccine, this video explains a completely different (and more effective) approach to beating viruses.
Free Ebook Downloadable Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1da900EzIKx0M1lv00vot800ohq7D4SHR/view?usp=sharing
Free Spreadsheets Link with Protocols (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Free Ebook Downloadable Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1da900EzIKx0M1lv00vot800ohq7D4SHR/view?usp=sharing
Free Spreadsheets Link with Protocols (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
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