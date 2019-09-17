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The Rush to War Based Only on Opinion, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran
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14 views • September 17, 2019
The Rush to War Based Only on Opinion, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Iran
When the Media Pushes for war without Evidence solely based on peoples opinions.
When whole countries suffer for the Terrorism committed by a few people who
are never brought to justice for their crimes, Video clips from 911-CBS 5to6pm
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Did Afghanistan and Iraq benefit from 9/11/2001? Will Iran Benefit from Saudi Arabia Oil Refinery attack? Who did benefit?
When the Media Pushes for war without Evidence solely based on peoples opinions.
When whole countries suffer for the Terrorism committed by a few people who
are never brought to justice for their crimes, Video clips from 911-CBS 5to6pm
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Did Afghanistan and Iraq benefit from 9/11/2001? Will Iran Benefit from Saudi Arabia Oil Refinery attack? Who did benefit?
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