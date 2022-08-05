All Roads Lead To Soros

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Violent Cities
* George Soros has been creating chaos for decades.
* He has decided to destroy the American justice system.
* He’s doing it with prosecutors who refuse to enforce the law against protected groups.
* Gov. DeSantis is fighting back in FL.
* Soros-backed Warren has been terrible for FL.
* He targets pastors, not gangsters — and would rather get emotional about abortions.
* This is not law enforcement; it’s authoritarianism.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-western-governments-rarely-fight-george-soros-interferes
The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Ron DeSantis — is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 August 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310442726112