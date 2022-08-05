All Roads Lead To Soros

Violent Cities

* George Soros has been creating chaos for decades.

* He has decided to destroy the American justice system.

* He’s doing it with prosecutors who refuse to enforce the law against protected groups.

* Gov. DeSantis is fighting back in FL.

* Soros-backed Warren has been terrible for FL.

* He targets pastors, not gangsters — and would rather get emotional about abortions.

* This is not law enforcement; it’s authoritarianism.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-western-governments-rarely-fight-george-soros-interferes





The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Ron DeSantis — is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 4 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310442726112



https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310440306112

