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Prophecy with Drums and Shofar (2021-12-20)
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34 views • December 22, 2021
Spontaneous Prophetic proclamation with Drums, Shofar and Voice played on December 20th 2021
Since I have not played at all the last half a year... and since the start of the Plancemic 2 years ago only occassionally.
So, I apologize that the playing is a kinda "rusty".
Also combine these three things with such a different volume level was not the easiest
But it turned out to be no too bad.
The video is also linked on my website under videos/ spontaneous:
https://bindernowski.com
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations if you feel led and able to:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Since I have not played at all the last half a year... and since the start of the Plancemic 2 years ago only occassionally.
So, I apologize that the playing is a kinda "rusty".
Also combine these three things with such a different volume level was not the easiest
But it turned out to be no too bad.
The video is also linked on my website under videos/ spontaneous:
https://bindernowski.com
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations if you feel led and able to:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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