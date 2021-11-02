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Times, history and seasons we are living in... Prophetic Poetry
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44 views • November 02, 2021
Prophetic Poetry, received on November the first around 5:45pm while cooking
The headline may not be great - but was not easy
It talks about the times and seasons we are living in
Time for a decision as the door is closing.
Heaven is waiting for you – don't miss it!
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-01-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, if you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
The headline may not be great - but was not easy
It talks about the times and seasons we are living in
Time for a decision as the door is closing.
Heaven is waiting for you – don't miss it!
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-01-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, if you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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