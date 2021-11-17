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Democrat Party Elected Officials Discuss Voting Machine Vulnerabilities - Highlights
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90 views • November 17, 2021
Multiple elected officials within the Democrat party discuss voting machine / system vulnerabilities prior to the 2020 US general election. They warned the public, and many law makers failed to listen to their warning. This brief video displays some of the highlights from their efforts. Thank you to FundTheAudit.com for making this video available.
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