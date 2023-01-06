Maria Zeee Hosting The Alex Jones Show - Globalists Call Anti-Vaxxers A KILLING FORCE & Compare Them to Terrorists

Maria Zeee hosting the Alex Jones show





January 5, 2023

Maria Zeee hosting the Alex Jones Show breaks down how the globalists are ramping up their efforts to demonise those who choose not to participate in their Frankenstein experimental shots and paint them as terrorists, calling them a "killing force".





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v23yfas-globalists-call-anti-vaxxers-a-killing-force-and-compare-them-to-terrorists.html



