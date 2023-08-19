3 THOR - Tactical High-Power Operational Responders on Maui, Hawaii

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
3 DEW THORs - Tactical High-Power Operational Responders on Maui, Hawaii
'THOR' is a Laser Directed Energy Weapon that can take out large or small targets!
source:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/was-the-wild-fire-in-lahaina-maui-hawaii-caused-by-geoengineering