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STEW PETERS WITH DEANNA LORRAINE - PSYCHIATRIST ATTACKS UNVAXXED PATIENT IN PSYCHOTIC TIRADE
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110 views • October 01, 2021
Credit to Stew Peters
CAUGHT ON TAPE: Dr. Stephen V. Sobel, MD was recorded by an unvaxxed patient after he began attacking her for exercising her God-given, inherent Constitutional freedom to make her own personal choices about her "vaccine" status.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
CAUGHT ON TAPE: Dr. Stephen V. Sobel, MD was recorded by an unvaxxed patient after he began attacking her for exercising her God-given, inherent Constitutional freedom to make her own personal choices about her "vaccine" status.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
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