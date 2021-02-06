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Absolute Proof China Stole Trump Votes
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441 views • February 06, 2021
This excerpt from the new Mike Lindell documentary shows 100 per cent proof that foreign and domestic enemies conspired to steal Trump votes to put Biden in office. Yet it appears Trump was prepared for that, because US cyberwarfare specialists logged every single attempt - and they know exactly who was playing dirty. The full documentary is at https://michaeljlindell.com/
The full documentary is at https://michaeljlindell.com/
The full documentary is at https://michaeljlindell.com/
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