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USA, Inc. - "MARKETS" of Crime
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316 views • January 21, 2021
USA, Inc. - "MARKETS" of Crime 10/04/2014
WE Are Enslaved by Lack of Knowledge
USA, Inc - "Markets" of Crime . . .
http://www.stopthecrime.net
TO ALL: "Lawfully Yours" - a People’s Empowerment Guide to Our Corrupt Corporate-Commercial Illegal System . . .
http://anticorruptionsociety.com/lawf...
The Lawfully Yours guide contains material authored by Federal Judge Dale, retired, and strategies compiled by others familiar with the commercial nature of our courts. In it Judge Dale exposes our legal system – that we were never taught about – and reveals ways we can defend ourselves from our current parasitic corporate-government and injustice system. From Judge Dale, retired:
“The Federal and State Governments are not real. They are privately owned corporations [listed on Dun and Bradstreet] called governments . . . and the law is nothing more than their corporate regulations called statutes.”
Since the founding of our country, the ‘elite’ (and their robber baron partners) have fabricated our history, taken control of our economy and altered our form of government and legal system. The matrix we find ourselves in is brilliantly exposed in Federal Judge Dale’s The Great American Adventure – Secrets of America. - a Free Download on www.StopTheCrime.net
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
WE Are Enslaved by Lack of Knowledge
USA, Inc - "Markets" of Crime . . .
http://www.stopthecrime.net
TO ALL: "Lawfully Yours" - a People’s Empowerment Guide to Our Corrupt Corporate-Commercial Illegal System . . .
http://anticorruptionsociety.com/lawf...
The Lawfully Yours guide contains material authored by Federal Judge Dale, retired, and strategies compiled by others familiar with the commercial nature of our courts. In it Judge Dale exposes our legal system – that we were never taught about – and reveals ways we can defend ourselves from our current parasitic corporate-government and injustice system. From Judge Dale, retired:
“The Federal and State Governments are not real. They are privately owned corporations [listed on Dun and Bradstreet] called governments . . . and the law is nothing more than their corporate regulations called statutes.”
Since the founding of our country, the ‘elite’ (and their robber baron partners) have fabricated our history, taken control of our economy and altered our form of government and legal system. The matrix we find ourselves in is brilliantly exposed in Federal Judge Dale’s The Great American Adventure – Secrets of America. - a Free Download on www.StopTheCrime.net
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
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