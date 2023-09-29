Lara Logan, Truth In Media | “The Rest of the Story” The Brunson Brothers

Lara Logan | Truth In Media
The Brunson brothers once played their horns to save our souls…
They’ve now put them down to defend our rights.
On this episode of “The Rest of the Story” with Lara Logan, watch the four brothers as they try to convince the Supreme Court that Congress has committed treason.
