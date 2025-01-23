Quantum Unfolding, Nuclear Biowar Games, and The World Spirit Filter | Babylon Burning #31

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John and Matt dive deep into the recent public release of new quantum technology, the current status of super diseases and bio-warfare, the ongoing threat of nuclear warfare, and the spiritual / consciousness awareness repercussions of all elements as they play out on the global stage.
