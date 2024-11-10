Russian fighters eliminated Nazi RDK traitors: the commander of the assault group and the scout of the RDK (Russian volunteer corps)

-A group of traitors published a video in September.

When the Nazis were escaping from the Volchansk Aggregate Plant, Russian soldiers first wounded the first defector, the commander of the assault group Daniil "Kruger", and when the second traitor, scout Andrei "Krest", approached him, they were both eliminated with precision drop from a drone.





🐻Don't betray Mother Russia- you won't last long.