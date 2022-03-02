The Shameless Lies of the Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine

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02/27/2022 The Chinese Communist government has left its compatriots in shell-shocked Ukraine unattended, while the Chinese ambassador to Ukraine is still spouting off, claiming that “China is the safest place in the world, and the motherland is right behind you… But the conditions are not ready to send you back home”.