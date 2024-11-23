Hezbollah: 'Battle of the Mighty Ones' - 2 men filming lost their eyesight & hands

Hezbollah: And support them with victory.

Battle of the Mighty Ones.

—

Notes:

0:02 - Note: Those who filmed these scenes are two wounded whom Allah blessed by losing their eyesight and hands.

0:15 - Part of the "Supplication for the People of the Frontiers (https://www.duas.org/pdfs/al-thughoor.pdf):"

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

O Allah, bless Muhammad and his Household, and fortify the frontiers of the Muslims through Your might, support their defenders through Your strength, and lavish upon them gifts through Your wealth.

O Allah, bless Muhammad and his Household, increase their number, hone their weapons, guard their territory, defend their midst, unite their throng, arrange their affair, send them supplies in a steady string, undertake Yourself to suffice them with provisions, support them with victory, help them with patience, and give them subtlety in guile.

O Allah, bless Muhammad and his Household, give them the knowledge of that of which they are ignorant, teach them what they do not know, and show them what they do not see.

Adding:

⭕️ Hezbullah took credit today for various attacks on the Israeli enemy, announcing they targeted:

- Qiryat Shmona settlement x2

- Hanita settlement

- Avivim settlement

- Dishon settlement

- Safad city

- Shraga base in Acre

- Carmiel base in Haifa

- Baraam settlement

- Malkiah settlement

- Manara settlement

- Meron settlement

As for the attacks in south Lebanon, Hezbullah announced:

- Attack on Shamaa town with artillery

- They engaged with Israeli forces that attempted to advance towards Al-Bayada town, killing and injuring some.

- They fired rockets at soldiers in the eastern side of Khiyam town x 7 times

- They fired rockets at soldiers in Dier Mimas - Kfarkila area x 4 times

- Attack on an Israeli tabk in the western side of Shamaa town.

- Attack on an Israeli tank in the eastern outskirts of Al-Bayada town

- Drone attack on Israeli soldiers in the southern side of Khiyam town

- Attacked an Israeli force that attempted to advance towards Dier Mimam town, killing and injuring some

⭕️ Hezbullah announced attacking 3 Israeli tanks today, one in each of:

- Shamaa (West)

- Al-Bayada (East)

- Al-Jebayn (near the school)

All three tanks that were attacked tonight are on the new axis in the western front.

Jebyan, Shamaa, and Tayr Harfa.

Adding:

🚨 BREAKING: Once again, IOF drones are bombing Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern #Gaza.

Reports indicate that the director of the hospital, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya was wounded in the attack.

and:

🚨 Missile sirens ring in "Kiryat Shmona" Israel, and its surroundings in northeastern occupied Palestine.