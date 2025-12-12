Digital ID, Ai, Brain Computer Interface, Biometric wearable, Cyborgs, Bible

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deblina Sarkar, PhD, Associate Professor at MIT
Nano-Cybernetic Biotrek Research Lab
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pi9lXWW8o0Q
https://web.mit.edu/deblina-sarkar/
Prof Magnus Berggren
https://liu.se/en/employee/magbe98
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRr-SH7AnQ8
Senator Bernie Sanders - AI is going to transform the World #ai