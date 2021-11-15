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The Unholy Politics of Vaccination - Dr. Lee Merritt - Sept 28, 2021 Webinar
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232 views • November 15, 2021
Dr. Rima Leibow said to Alex Jones there would be squalene in the MANDATORY vax that would be deceptively called "voluntary"...
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