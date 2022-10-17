Film and Television Actor Aaron Hale Ditches Roles in Satanic Netflix Shows to Follow Christ



Netflix has been releasing a flood of demonic entertainment over the last decade, and Aaron Hale understands first-hand the effects of its unnerving ramifications. Aaron worked on shows like the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Order before Jesus Christ saved his soul from Hollywood’s satanic strongholds, which included the perversity of on-set witchcraft. “God woke me up bit by bit,” Aaron shares. Although he was invited back on both shows, he declined, because of his convictions through his newfound faith in Christ. Get ready to dive into the occult undertones of some of Netflix’s most popular yet destructive programming, and hear Aaron explain how many Hollywood actors and actresses are simply lost souls who need to hear the Gospel message!







TAKEAWAYS





Aaron understands the depravity and deception of today’s entertainment and wants to see many lost souls come to Christ





The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is marketed to teens and tweens and includes divination, witchcraft, seances, and spellcasting





Despite a big breakthrough in his acting career, Aaron wasn’t content or fulfilled until he met Jesus





Most actors have no idea what they’re getting themselves into when they begin their career in show business







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed Series: https://counterculturemom.com/store/

Pop Culture Purge Tour: Text the word TOUR to the number 55444

Aaron’s Testimony: https://bit.ly/3T9vq5X





🔗 CONNECT WITH AARON HALE

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RThOec





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/