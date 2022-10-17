Film and Television Actor Aaron Hale Ditches Roles in Satanic Netflix Shows to Follow Christ

Netflix has been releasing a flood of demonic entertainment over the last decade, and Aaron Hale understands first-hand the effects of its unnerving ramifications. Aaron worked on shows like the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The Order before Jesus Christ saved his soul from Hollywood’s satanic strongholds, which included the perversity of on-set witchcraft. “God woke me up bit by bit,” Aaron shares. Although he was invited back on both shows, he declined, because of his convictions through his newfound faith in Christ. Get ready to dive into the occult undertones of some of Netflix’s most popular yet destructive programming, and hear Aaron explain how many Hollywood actors and actresses are simply lost souls who need to hear the Gospel message!
TAKEAWAYS
Aaron understands the depravity and deception of today’s entertainment and wants to see many lost souls come to Christ
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is marketed to teens and tweens and includes divination, witchcraft, seances, and spellcasting
Despite a big breakthrough in his acting career, Aaron wasn’t content or fulfilled until he met Jesus
Most actors have no idea what they’re getting themselves into when they begin their career in show business
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Hollywood Exposed Series: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Pop Culture Purge Tour: Text the word TOUR to the number 55444
Aaron’s Testimony: https://bit.ly/3T9vq5X
🔗 CONNECT WITH AARON HALE
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RThOec
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.