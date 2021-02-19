Matthew 7:1-5 “I’ve Got Something in My Eye”

Well we finished chapter 6 last week and what a meaty chapter it was. Most of what we covered in the last chapter was the attitude of our hearts toward how we see God and how we interact with God. Where is our treasure, do we see God as one who is in control of everything in our lives or just the things we choose to give over? We ended last week’s message on worrying and how it is really not trusting God. Chapter 7 opens with the attitude of heart toward others and their walk or our perception of their walk with Christ.