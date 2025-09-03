US Military Strike on Suspected Drug Vessel in US Southern Command today

A narco-transport belonging to the Tren de Aragua transnational crime organization based in Venezuela is hit by a "precision strike" from an unspecified U.S. military aircraft. DoD Video.

Earlier today Rubio posted:

SEC. RUBIO: “Today, the U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Carribean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization.”

Video at

USNI News Video