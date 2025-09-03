© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military Strike on Suspected Drug Vessel in US Southern Command today
A narco-transport belonging to the Tren de Aragua transnational crime organization based in Venezuela is hit by a "precision strike" from an unspecified U.S. military aircraft. DoD Video.
Earlier today Rubio posted:
SEC. RUBIO: “Today, the U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Carribean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization.”
Video at
USNI News Video