Demons & Deliverance 2: Demons in Christians?

May 21, 2017
This is part two of the series "Demons & Deliverance." This teaching shows from a lot of Scripture that Christians can have demons and need deliverance. Also, we looked at the difference between fallen angels and demon spirits...they are not the same thing.
Next week we will look and the ways we open doors to demon strongholds and how we go about thoroughly cleaning out ourselves of all demons.
