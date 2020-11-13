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Miel Noir : L’ennemi
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2 views • November 13, 2020
https://mielnoir.bandcamp.com/track/l-ennemi https://www.facebook.com/mielnoirscapes
"L’ennemi" was released on the album "From The Ashes" in 2015.
Musik + Arrangement: Dimo Dimov & Marcel P.
Stimme: Fay R.
Lyrik: Charles Baudelaire
Flügel & Klanglandschaft: Dimo Dimov
Percussions: Marcel P.
Aufgenommen, produziert und gemastert im Dungeon Studio, Rhenania von Marcel P.
Video Production: Magik Ritual Nacht / MRN Productions
Camera: Sergio Rausch
Starring: Romina Nacht
Ô douleur! ô douleur! Le Temps mange la vie,
Et l'obscur Ennemi qui nous ronge le coeur
Du sang que nous perdons croît et se fortifie!
"L’ennemi" was released on the album "From The Ashes" in 2015.
Musik + Arrangement: Dimo Dimov & Marcel P.
Stimme: Fay R.
Lyrik: Charles Baudelaire
Flügel & Klanglandschaft: Dimo Dimov
Percussions: Marcel P.
Aufgenommen, produziert und gemastert im Dungeon Studio, Rhenania von Marcel P.
Video Production: Magik Ritual Nacht / MRN Productions
Camera: Sergio Rausch
Starring: Romina Nacht
Ô douleur! ô douleur! Le Temps mange la vie,
Et l'obscur Ennemi qui nous ronge le coeur
Du sang que nous perdons croît et se fortifie!
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