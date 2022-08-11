Dr. Jane Rudy : Sex And Shedding, Are You At Risk Of HIV

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Dr. Jane Ruby asked the following:
Is there evidence of the Lipid Nanoparticle shedding?
Should we be afraid to be intimate with our spouse if they’re vaccinated?
How long will it take the CDC to say that Monkeypox affects everyone and not just Gays?
Dr. Jane answers these questions and more, so be sure to watch until the end!