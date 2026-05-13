BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mike Adams Joins RT to Talk About the Global Fuel Crisis and the Collapse of the Green Energy Agenda
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48372 followers
Follow
14
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
2114 views • Yesterday

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Implications of Fossil Fuel Dependence (0:00)

- Global Fuel Crisis and Dependence on Hydrocarbons (1:22)

- Economic and Environmental Arguments Against Green Energy (3:32)

- Hypocrisy of European Green Policies (6:10)

- Global Participation in Green Transition Conference (6:40)

- Data Centers and Green Agenda in Texas (8:52)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (10:03)


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com

▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com

▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html


Watch more exclusive videos here:

🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews


Follow us on all our social platforms:

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore

Keywords
mike adamsspecial reportinterviewsbright video news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Rare Earths Reprieve: US-China Deal Holds as Summit Nears, Exposing Deeper Dependency

Rare Earths Reprieve: US-China Deal Holds as Summit Nears, Exposing Deeper Dependency

Garrison Vance
The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Reveals What Would Happen if Climate Cultism Took Over

The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Reveals What Would Happen if Climate Cultism Took Over

Mike Adams
The Great Starvation: Why Global Famine Is Not an Accident

The Great Starvation: Why Global Famine Is Not an Accident

Mike Adams
Trump signals potential troop shift from Germany to Poland, escalating NATO tensions

Trump signals potential troop shift from Germany to Poland, escalating NATO tensions

Willow Tohi
U.S. and South Africa Hold Talks on Potential Critical Mineral Agreements

U.S. and South Africa Hold Talks on Potential Critical Mineral Agreements

Edison Reed
The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy