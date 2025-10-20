Posting 2 videos again, they just sat for 3 hours.

Two Ukrainian police officers have been suspected of beating a mobilized man in Kiev, the prosecutor's office reports.

They transported the mobilized man in a van to the Territorial Recruitment Center, and then beat him, although the man didn't resist.

The State Bureau of Investigation states that the day before, the man allegedly used pepper spray against at them. Apparently, this is why the law enforcement officers decided to beat him.

They face up to 8 years in prison.

The EU Council approved the EC's proposal to ban gas purchases from Russia starting January 1, 2028

A ban on the transit of Russian gas through the EU to other countries starting January 1, 2026, was also approved.