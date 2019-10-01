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Malaysian PM: "Israel Is The Origin Of Modern Terrorism" & Twitter Exec Is Also Army Psyop Soldier
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7 views • October 01, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/last-american-vagabond-radio-show/pedophilia-highest-levels-sidestepping-distraction-focusing-true-problem/
Malaysian PM: Israel is the origin of modern terrorism
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190929-malaysian-pm-israel-is-the-origin-of-modern-terrorism/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbZ-RQHcc8g
Iran's President Asserts "Wherever America Has Gone, Terrorism Has Expanded”
https://themindunleashed.com/2019/09/irans-president-wherever-america-has-gone-terrorism-has-expanded.html
https://truthout.org/articles/iraqi-children-test-positive-for-depleted-uranium-near-former-us-air-base/
Three Saudi Brigades Annihilated in Devastating Houthi Offensive in Saudi Arabia
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/09/30/three-saudi-brigades-annihilated-in-devastating-houthi-offensive-in-saudi-arabia/
https://www.rt.com/news/469890-saudis-captured-houthi-offensive-video/
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/29/yemens-houthis-rout-saudis-hundreds-killed-thousands-captured/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWkEKWbqsZk
https://twitter.com/PressTV/status/1178297718357315586?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1178297718357315586&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rt.com%2Fnews%2F469890-saudis-captured-houthi-offensive-video%2F
https://twitter.com/ali_al_shaoubi2/status/1178398081542479872?s=11
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https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/massive-mystery-blaze-engulfs-saudi-high-speed-rail-station
Protesters: US Airstrike Killed Five Civilians in Eastern Afghanistan
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/29/protesters-us-airstrike-killed-five-civilians-in-eastern-afghanistan/
EXCLUSIVE: Twitter executive for Middle East is British Army 'psyops' soldier
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/twitter-executive-also-part-time-officer-uk-army-psychological-warfare-unit
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/twitter-executive-exposed-british-psy-op-soldier
5 Stories the Media Ignored While Dividing the Country With Greta Thunberg
https://www.activistpost.com/2019/09/5-stories-the-media-ignored-while-dividing-the-country-with-greta-thunberg.html
#Israel #Houthis #Twitter
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
FDA: Over 6,000 Dead from Puberty Blocking Drug for Transgender Children
http://humansarefree.com/2019/09/fda-over-6000-dead-from-puberty.html
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Lawyers express concern for whistleblower's safety
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/463585-lawyers-whistleblower-concerned-safety-report
https://twitter.com/leecamp/status/1178315997213671425?s=11
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https://www.forbes.com/sites/natalieparletta/2019/06/28/could-hemp-be-the-next-big-thing-in-sustainable-cotton-fuel-wood-and-plastic/#11a540ec21c2
The Hemp Deception: The Stolen Future Of The American People
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https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/conspiracy/war-drugs-war-freedom-one-nations-perception-deception-cannabis/
The Internet Is Overrun With Images of Child Sexual Abuse. What Went Wrong?
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2019/09/28/us/child-sex-abuse.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share
Six Case Studies That Point To Massive Pedophilia Rings At The Highest Levels Of Power
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/outside-the-box/six-case-studies-massive-child-pedophilia-ring-highest-power-levels/
Pedophilia At The Highest Levels Of Power: Sidestepping Distraction, Focusing On The True Problem
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/last-american-vagabond-radio-show/pedophilia-highest-levels-sidestepping-distraction-focusing-true-problem/
Malaysian PM: Israel is the origin of modern terrorism
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20190929-malaysian-pm-israel-is-the-origin-of-modern-terrorism/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbZ-RQHcc8g
Iran's President Asserts "Wherever America Has Gone, Terrorism Has Expanded”
https://themindunleashed.com/2019/09/irans-president-wherever-america-has-gone-terrorism-has-expanded.html
https://truthout.org/articles/iraqi-children-test-positive-for-depleted-uranium-near-former-us-air-base/
Three Saudi Brigades Annihilated in Devastating Houthi Offensive in Saudi Arabia
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2019/09/30/three-saudi-brigades-annihilated-in-devastating-houthi-offensive-in-saudi-arabia/
https://www.rt.com/news/469890-saudis-captured-houthi-offensive-video/
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/29/yemens-houthis-rout-saudis-hundreds-killed-thousands-captured/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWkEKWbqsZk
https://twitter.com/PressTV/status/1178297718357315586?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1178297718357315586&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rt.com%2Fnews%2F469890-saudis-captured-houthi-offensive-video%2F
https://twitter.com/ali_al_shaoubi2/status/1178398081542479872?s=11
Massive Mystery Blaze Engulfs High-Speed Rail Station In Saudi Arabia
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/massive-mystery-blaze-engulfs-saudi-high-speed-rail-station
Protesters: US Airstrike Killed Five Civilians in Eastern Afghanistan
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/09/29/protesters-us-airstrike-killed-five-civilians-in-eastern-afghanistan/
EXCLUSIVE: Twitter executive for Middle East is British Army 'psyops' soldier
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/twitter-executive-also-part-time-officer-uk-army-psychological-warfare-unit
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/twitter-executive-exposed-british-psy-op-soldier
5 Stories the Media Ignored While Dividing the Country With Greta Thunberg
https://www.activistpost.com/2019/09/5-stories-the-media-ignored-while-dividing-the-country-with-greta-thunberg.html
#Israel #Houthis #Twitter
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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