Malaysian PM: "Israel Is The Origin Of Modern Terrorism" & Twitter Exec Is Also Army Psyop Soldier

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:Subscribe on iTunes:Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:* * *FDA: Over 6,000 Dead from Puberty Blocking Drug for Transgender ChildrenLawyers express concern for whistleblower's safetyCould Hemp Be The Next Big Thing In Sustainable Cotton, Fuel, Wood And Plastic?The Hemp Deception: The Stolen Future Of The American PeopleWar on Drugs or War on Freedom: One Nation’s Cannabis DeceptionThe Internet Is Overrun With Images of Child Sexual Abuse. What Went Wrong?Six Case Studies That Point To Massive Pedophilia Rings At The Highest Levels Of PowerPedophilia At The Highest Levels Of Power: Sidestepping Distraction, Focusing On The True ProblemMalaysian PM: Israel is the origin of modern terrorismIran's President Asserts "Wherever America Has Gone, Terrorism Has Expanded”Three Saudi Brigades Annihilated in Devastating Houthi Offensive in Saudi ArabiaMassive Mystery Blaze Engulfs High-Speed Rail Station In Saudi ArabiaProtesters: US Airstrike Killed Five Civilians in Eastern AfghanistanEXCLUSIVE: Twitter executive for Middle East is British Army 'psyops' soldier5 Stories the Media Ignored While Dividing the Country With Greta Thunberg#Israel #Houthis #Twitter"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."