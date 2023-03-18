Create New Account
President Trump is Clear Choice in 2024 to Save America
Jeff Crouere
2024 is Most Important Election in American History! Choice in 2024 is Between America First and America Last. Biden has Destroyed our Country and Does Not Deserve Re-Election. Trump is Best GOP Candidate for President in 2024 and America Needs President Trump Back in the White House. His Successful Record is Reason He Should Win Again in 2024.

Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.


