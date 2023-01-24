Create New Account
THE GALACTIC WISDOM CONFERENCE & SPIRITUAL TRIPS!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Published Yesterday

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show on Radio Sol International in Vienna Austria, I talk about my upcoming Galactic Wisdom Conference on March 18 & 19, 2023 with Carolyn White, a fantastic medium and aura reader. I also talk about my new book, Journey to the Other Side: Talking to Angeles and Other Benevolent Beings, and my upcomng spiritual trips to Mt. Shasta, Sedona, and Machu Picchu in Peru. The program is in English and in German. My 9th Annual Galactic Wisdom Conference by Zoom in Olympia, Washington, will have some of the worlds most famous Scientsts, UFO contactees, psychics and spiritual healers, as well as a fund raiser for clean water for the beautiful Hopi Indians of Arizona. The cost is only $50 for the entire weekend (or $25 a day), and I hope you can all participate! To register, please visit: www.galacticwisdomconference.com or www.outofthisworldreadings.com under Events, or email Ted at: [email protected] With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio and TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com

Keywords
ascensionperusedonamt shastagalactic wisdom conferencejourney to the other side

