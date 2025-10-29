Part #2 Of The Bible Believers Complete Guide To Dispensations And Dispensationalism-NTEB-OCT 19 202

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TONIGHT’S STUDY: Tonight we have Part #2 with God’s Progressive Revelation. We have an overview of every dispensation staring with creation and going all the way up into eternity. You will see how God reveals His Truth in stages, in a progressive revelation, until you get to where everything wraps up, and eternity begins. The Church Age is the only dispensation that has the full spectrum of revelation in front of us. Do you realize that no one in the New Testament had a New Testament? All this and more on tonight’s Bible Study!