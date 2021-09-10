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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) 10 September 21 - Guest: Dennis Cimino
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21 views • September 10, 2021
Special guest, Dennis Cimino. Dennis Cimino was the Navy's top electronics troubleshooter until he resigned and went to work for Raytheon. He has done completely brilliant work on JFK, 9/11, and a host of other issues, where we are delighted to feature him on "The Event" today. He begins with the Pentagon because, as our military's command-and-control center, if no plane hit the Pentagon--and it was hit by a missile fired from an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, a Global Hawk--then we know that the whole 9/11 operation was a scam. And of course the whole 9/11 operation WAS a scam!
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