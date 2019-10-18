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Ep. 47 - The Truth About Roe v Wade - Part II - What They Don't Tell You
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62 views • October 18, 2019
In this second episode on the Roe v. Wade opinion, we are going to walk through the second half of the opinion and expose you to parts that neither the pro-life nor the pro-abortion side of the debate ever mention. Namely the very clear language finding that the right to an abortion and the right to privacy is NOT absolute. The opinion clearly grants states the ability to regulate and ban abortions.
It's right there in black in white! Why isn't this common knowledge?
It's right there in black in white! Why isn't this common knowledge?
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