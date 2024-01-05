CRISIS as U.S. Military Recruiting Hits an All-Time Low | Sean Spicer

Chad Robichaux's op-ed in Fox News addressed the crisis the United States military is currently facing in recruitment. As a former marine and Founder of, Mighty Oaks Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing resources to veterans, he sits down with Sean to discuss the policies and leadership that have weakened and crumbled our armed forces.





The Army is in desperate need of the former service members they dismissed for refusing the C-vaccine. They recently sent a letter to all those 'involuntarily seperated" to get their military records fixed.





Meanwhile the VA is diverting resources to give to illegal immigrants, with 90 years of service in the Robichuax family, Chad will break down all the issues facing our military how to approach the southern border from an operations standpoint.