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Come Alive 2020 - Special Message from Dr. Group
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15 views • July 26, 2020
Dr. Group welcomes you to 2020. In this video, he'll introduce the Indian yogi/mystic, Sadhguru's, message of "Come Alive" and what it means to him. His hope is that it encourages you to enter the new year more mindful, present, and satisfied than you've ever been.
Sadhguru's "Come Alive" video: https://youtu.be/pKvyl1163M0
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Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
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Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
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Follow us to Live Healthy!
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#newyearresolution
#sahdguru
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Sadhguru's "Come Alive" video: https://youtu.be/pKvyl1163M0
SUBSCRIBE to our channel to get the latest natural health lifestyle tips and stories.
http://ghc.us/sub-yt
------
Dr. Edward Group is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He is passionate about creating life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle.
Meet Dr. Group: https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
-------
Connect with Dr. Group on social media!
http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ghchealth
-------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#newyearresolution
#sahdguru
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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