Tucker Carlson · Exposing Ukraine’s Secret Police & Mission to Exterminate Christianity
Published Monday

Tucker Carlson · Ep. 97 Bob Amsterdam is an international human rights lawyer who’s been banned from Russia by Vladimir Putin. He says Ukraine is the single most repressive country he’s been to. “The idea it’s a democracy is a farce.”


Once again, they’re lying to you and making you pay for it.


@TuckerCarlson

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1782492067274555681

