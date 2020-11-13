Coronavirus,Suppressed Medical Science+Infectious Myth - Truthiverse With David Crowe

MIRRORED from Brendan D. Murphy - Truthiverse at truthiverse.com



In this episode of Truthiverse, David Crowe features as the very first special guest - and with good reason.



Exploiting his background in biology and many years of medical study, David and I discuss some of the "secret" history of epidemics and dig into the information about viruses - including "covid-19" - that is suppressed by the government, medical system, and mainstream media as a matter of policy.



David's expertise and decades of research allow us to shed light on a confusing, multi-layered situation with many competing opinions.



We talk "covid-19", SARS, HIV, and why the foundations of modern virus theory are much more fragile than we have been led to believe. You won't believe your ears when you find out what the medical system conveniently "forgot" to tell you about many of our supposedly most dangerous "contagious" diseases.



This wide-ranging conversation provides crucial background and context to see "covid-19" in a whole new light. Prepare to be shocked and perhaps even angered by what we reveal.