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05/07/20 #2Evil2Fail: Flynn, Virus Exposed, Drs in Black, Veritas- CBS #ContagiousCourage
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187 views • May 08, 2020
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5/7: Today, General Flynn's case "dropped" and Shelly Luther freed after protesting Lockdown in Dallas-- The People are fighting back against anti-Constitutional mandates and winning! WH drops CDC "phases" for reopening and Dr's in Black challenge the Globalist CDC/NIH/WHO!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Beat the YT censorship, subscribe to YAFTV on Brighteon!
http://brighteon.com/channel/youarefr...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/0...
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/aoc-...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he...
https://globalnews.ca/news/6910821/co...
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/vid...
DR's in Black: Dr Mikovits exposes Fauci and NAIAD:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5eb3062...
Please watch YAFTV's video with Dr. Mikovits 2 months ago:
https://studio.youtube.com/video/ALHm...
Please watch London Real, Brian Rose and David Icke livestream on May 3rd:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQpdA...
PLEASE watch the new Project Veritas video VERIFYING CBS FAKE CV NEWS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQWRC...
https://www.theguardian.com/world/200...
PLEASE watch the Project Veritas video VERIFYING “CV-deaths-for-federal-money” mass murder and fraud in Cuomo’s NYC!! $12 Billion awarded to 395 hospitals last Friday!
Https://www.projectveritas.com
https://aytubio.com/healight/
PLEASE watch the video of Bill Clinton, Cuomo, Newsome, Dahl on CGI University (yea right!) livestream saying they want a CV Youth Army for contact tracing and DNA collection:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5eaae93...
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2020/0...
Thanks so much for watching and for supporting YAFTV!! YOU ARE FREE!
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When you become a Patron, the 20% discount link and code for Tetrogen are sent to you instantly, but I am correcting the 20% off code. Please see the most recent post on Patreon!
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Please join the YAFTV Prayer wave, every time zone, to create a wave of prayers centered on taking down the MedTechnoFascist cabal attempting to create a prison planet on Earth. Pray for Freedom of all humanity and the Earth and all creatures!
WE ARE FREE!
87.5K subscribers
5/7: Today, General Flynn's case "dropped" and Shelly Luther freed after protesting Lockdown in Dallas-- The People are fighting back against anti-Constitutional mandates and winning! WH drops CDC "phases" for reopening and Dr's in Black challenge the Globalist CDC/NIH/WHO!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Beat the YT censorship, subscribe to YAFTV on Brighteon!
http://brighteon.com/channel/youarefr...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/0...
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/aoc-...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he...
https://globalnews.ca/news/6910821/co...
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/vid...
DR's in Black: Dr Mikovits exposes Fauci and NAIAD:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5eb3062...
Please watch YAFTV's video with Dr. Mikovits 2 months ago:
https://studio.youtube.com/video/ALHm...
Please watch London Real, Brian Rose and David Icke livestream on May 3rd:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQpdA...
PLEASE watch the new Project Veritas video VERIFYING CBS FAKE CV NEWS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQWRC...
https://www.theguardian.com/world/200...
PLEASE watch the Project Veritas video VERIFYING “CV-deaths-for-federal-money” mass murder and fraud in Cuomo’s NYC!! $12 Billion awarded to 395 hospitals last Friday!
Https://www.projectveritas.com
https://aytubio.com/healight/
PLEASE watch the video of Bill Clinton, Cuomo, Newsome, Dahl on CGI University (yea right!) livestream saying they want a CV Youth Army for contact tracing and DNA collection:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5eaae93...
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2020/0...
Thanks so much for watching and for supporting YAFTV!! YOU ARE FREE!
To Become a YAFTV Patron:
Https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the 20% discount link and code for Tetrogen are sent to you instantly, but I am correcting the 20% off code. Please see the most recent post on Patreon!
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
PAYPAL SUPPORT: [email protected]
Please join the YAFTV Prayer wave, every time zone, to create a wave of prayers centered on taking down the MedTechnoFascist cabal attempting to create a prison planet on Earth. Pray for Freedom of all humanity and the Earth and all creatures!
WE ARE FREE!
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