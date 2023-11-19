Russia pours smart bombs on Ukraine at the Avdeevka high buildings

Su-34 fighter-bombers of Russian Aerospace Forces poured FAB-500 smart bombs with UPMC on Armed Forces positions of Ukraine in high-rise buildings west of Avdeevka city. The aerial bombs swooped down on several apartment blocks, where Ukrainian troops were entrenched and strengthening their defensive points in residential areas, amid the collapse of Avdeevka.
