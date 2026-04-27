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The Magician, the Martyr, and the 33% Solution: Why Every Trump Poll Slump Requires A Fake CIA/Mossad Shooting Hoax
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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If you’re wondering why the latest ‘assassination attempt’ looks like a low-budget indie film, remember: a 33% poll slump requires a 100% fake shooting. Mentalist Oz Pearlman performs an illusion trick right before Melania screams, Kash Patel freezes, and Erika Kirk hides under the table forcing out crocodile tears. The shooter/martyr wears an IDF sweatshirt and calls himself the friendly assassin.


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***** Sources for this video *****


Game Changers: dollarvigilante.com/gc


Intro vid: https://x.com/I_amMukhtar/status/2048331385123865033?s=20


Calgary wind storm:

https://x.com/theinformant_x/status/2001423438179623286?s=20


Albertan’s stranded:

https://x.com/MarcNixon24/status/2048121458514342161?s=20


Weather in Iran:

https://x.com/ahmadslmanx/status/2047014893677642078?s=20


Trump’s Approval rating:

https://x.com/DemocraticWins/status/2047017493152010705?s=20


Karoline Leavitt: Shots Fired:

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2048212878927220780?s=20


Fox News:

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2048282434131681659?s=20


Erika Kirk:

https://x.com/imelizabethlane/status/2048221344987500969?s=20


Website Time Machine:

https://x.com/krassenstein/status/2048371786740294101?s=20


“What a scam”:

https://x.com/charise_lee/status/2047685100457070750?s=20


Iraqi oil refinery clip:

https://x.com/ABridgen/status/2046991423799439596?s=20


Vietnam Destroyed Oil Facility:

https://x.com/_aussie17/status/2048167206362779774?s=20


Pipeline Blowout in Louisiana:

https://x.com/theinformant_x/status/2048142751510761913?s=20


UK airbase:

https://x.com/ShaykhSulaiman/status/2048323736957255958?s=20


Keywords
trumpmelaniakash patelerika kirk
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