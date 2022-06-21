People Are Noticing | Unrestricted Truths

We are planting the TRUTH and people are noticing!





John Michal Chambers joins James Grundvig to talk about the enlightenment of the American people and that even democrats and independents are starting to notice the blatant attack on the rights and freedoms of the American People.

See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-125/

Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!