Ashley Biden Was Molested By Joe Biden: Diary Should Be Used As Evidence In Criminal Trial

Those who are AHEAD of the narrative have their lives destroyed. Patrick Howley joins to tell his story of deep state destruction after he was the first to report on Ashley Biden’s diary, and had his life tampered with by the deep state elite.

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