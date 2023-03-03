Conscious Parenting & The Polarities of Authority with James Cordiner | Dissolving The Divide #9

Another great discussion, this time with James Cordiner, who has a lot to say regarding the realms of parenting and distinguishing false forms of authority.. This one is for the kids as we explore how current, past and future systems are holding them back to various degrees, or allowing them to grow & learn unfettered.. Him & Leslie are conscious parents themselves and Derek is aspiring to be one, so these topics are quite known to us and important.





“We are not the Authors of our Children’s Rights”-

James Cordiner is a Father, Husband, Anarchist, Podcaster, Student and Teacher of Natural Law. From a young age, James has always lived by one simple mantra, "Think for yourself, question authority". Conforming has never been an option, but friendship and social interaction was always important to James.





you can find him, like Leslie one the https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

https://odysee.com/@Hitchhikersguidetotruth:9

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY5WioYahnhA-baQAL0ft3w/featured





his websites: http://www.freeyourmindne.com/





https://www.shatteringtheillusion.info/









