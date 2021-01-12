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No Discrimination Against Hairstyle Choice! Why not Swastika Tattoos as well? Leftist Power Struggle
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30 views • January 12, 2021
The post modernistic left continues to exert more and more control over peoples' lives, Discrimination Against Hairstyle CHOICE! Why not Tattoos as well- Swastika art protection? The Leftist Post modernistic power Struggle to control us.
#hairstyles #discrimination #woke
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#hairstyles #discrimination #woke
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