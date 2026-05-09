The Deadly Toll of Ivermectin: Blindness, Comas & Deaths Induced By The Incredibly Neurotoxic Poison

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'Alternative news' is really just a big poison cult, pushing terrible drug combos like ivermectin + PGP inhibitors , cyanogenic bitter nuts etc. That's the big story people miss. Once you leave the mainstream you become a bigger target, hence the layers of deception where the poison gets worse & worse
LEARN MORE HERE: https://timtruth.substack.com/p/the-deadly-toll-of-ivermectin-blindness
📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words
https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0
📖 [Read] King James Bible
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/
📖 (PDF)
http://theholyface.org/KJV-Entire-Bible-AV1611.pdf
Credits to: Tim Truth