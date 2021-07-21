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Episode 3 – Bad & Good Frequencies - The Patriot & Lama Show
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32 views • July 21, 2021
🌎 Connect With Patriots In Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Get More Free Training From Master Lama Rasaji at https://Rasaji.com
On Episode 3 we talk with Top Energy & Frequency Expert Steve Lepkowski founder of Body Align.
We will discuss how Frequencies both good and bad have a biological effect on your Body and what you can do to protect yourself and family from them.
Steve & Rasaji will show you things you can do to reverse the damage these bad Frequencies have on your overall wellness.
Steve Lepkowski is the founder of Body Align and has been studying Energy Medicine/Wellness since 2002.
You can learn more about Steve & Body Align at https://bit.ly/3xXiIO4
To get 20% off on Body Align Energy Wellness use discount code LamaRasaji
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
You can learn more about My Patriots Network at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com and Circle of Life at https://Rasaji.com
🙏 Get More Free Training From Master Lama Rasaji at https://Rasaji.com
On Episode 3 we talk with Top Energy & Frequency Expert Steve Lepkowski founder of Body Align.
We will discuss how Frequencies both good and bad have a biological effect on your Body and what you can do to protect yourself and family from them.
Steve & Rasaji will show you things you can do to reverse the damage these bad Frequencies have on your overall wellness.
Steve Lepkowski is the founder of Body Align and has been studying Energy Medicine/Wellness since 2002.
You can learn more about Steve & Body Align at https://bit.ly/3xXiIO4
To get 20% off on Body Align Energy Wellness use discount code LamaRasaji
Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) is the founder of My Patriots Network and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) is the founder of Circle of Life…
You can learn more about My Patriots Network at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com and Circle of Life at https://Rasaji.com
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