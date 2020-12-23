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Mirror: Special Message from President Trump to the American People about the Stimulus Bill
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138 views • December 23, 2020
Message on Youtube: https://youtu.be/ABYC7ikFIuY
Highlights buried inside this 5500 page bill that no one read before voting on it
Domestic Funding
- Kennedy Center - $26 million
- Smithsonian - $1 Billion
- National Art Gallery - $154 Million
- National Art & Humanities - $167 Million
- W. Wilson Cener - $14 Million
Foreign Countries
- Egypt - $1.3 Billion
- Asia R.I.A - $1.4 Billion
- Sudan - $453 Million
- Israel - $500 Million
- Ukraine - $453 Million
- Nepal - $130 Million
- Burma - $135 Million
-Cambodia - $85 Million
- Pakistan $ 25 million
FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE
- $600 DOLLARS... This is not a misprint.
Highlights buried inside this 5500 page bill that no one read before voting on it
Domestic Funding
- Kennedy Center - $26 million
- Smithsonian - $1 Billion
- National Art Gallery - $154 Million
- National Art & Humanities - $167 Million
- W. Wilson Cener - $14 Million
Foreign Countries
- Egypt - $1.3 Billion
- Asia R.I.A - $1.4 Billion
- Sudan - $453 Million
- Israel - $500 Million
- Ukraine - $453 Million
- Nepal - $130 Million
- Burma - $135 Million
-Cambodia - $85 Million
- Pakistan $ 25 million
FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE
- $600 DOLLARS... This is not a misprint.
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